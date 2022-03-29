Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony to be held at Virginia War Memorial

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia will honor those who served during the Vietnam War on Tuesday.

There’s a special ceremony happening at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.

This comes after Governor Glenn Youngkin proclaimed March 29 as Virginia Vietnam Veterans Day.

All Vietnam veterans are encouraged to attend.

It is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.