Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony to be held at Virginia War Memorial

The Virginia War Memorial
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia will honor those who served during the Vietnam War on Tuesday.

There’s a special ceremony happening at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.

This comes after Governor Glenn Youngkin proclaimed March 29 as Virginia Vietnam Veterans Day.

All Vietnam veterans are encouraged to attend.

It is free and open to the public.

