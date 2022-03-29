VCU adjunct professor spends spring break providing transportation to Ukrainians escaping war

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the war continues in Ukraine, volunteers are working around the clock on the ground to provide clothes, food, and shelter for Ukrainians fleeing their homes to escape the war and those sheltering in place.

Among those lending a helping hand is Frank Pichel, who teaches a motion graphics class at Virginia Commonwealth University and works as a freelance commercial animator.

During his spring break earlier this month, the adjunct professor at VCU decided to fly to Warsaw, Poland, to help Ukrainians in any way he could. More than two decades ago, Pichel also flew to Kosovo to help refugees after the war ended in 1999.

“One morning, I just woke up, and I was like, ‘I have to go there and help there too,’” he said.

Pichel’s original plan was to be on the ground and make a direct impact any way he could.

“I would go to Poland, rent a car, buy groceries, and then just hand them out to refugees and groceries or whatever other supplies they needed,” Pichel said. “Once I got there, I realized that they had, they had all the food and clothing that they needed. Medicine was a little lacking, but I couldn’t really help on that.”

Instead, Pichel saw a big need for transportation.

“There were some buses that would take people to like bigger locations,” he said. “If people had a smaller place, they already knew where they wanted to go or they had some special needs, I would be there to transport them.”

With help from a rental car and Google translate, Pichel made a handwritten sign saying he could drive up to three people and their pets wherever they needed to go.

Frank Pichel made this sign to tell Ukrainians families he could transport three people and their pets inside his rental car. (Source;Frank Pichel | Frank Pichel)

“Everyone felt like they were there to help one another,” Pichel said.

From the train station in Warsaw to the Ukraine border crossing, Pichel spent hours on the road helping families get to their destinations.

“I cried every day when I was there, and most of the people that were in my car cried at one point or another,” he said. “It was shocking how well they were handling the situation. I just can’t imagine what they’ve been through. Like most of the people that I helped, hadn’t slept in a room that 100 People weren’t in in like a week. And they hadn’t been in a had taken a shower in a week.”

From local trips to cross-country drives, Pichel’s mission went the distance to

“You come away with it feeling like your fellow man deserves whatever you can give them,” he said.

Pichel also said his friends raised $10,000 in two days, which Pichel said was given to him to hand out to Ukrainians in need.

Pichel said he wasn’t able to give it all away but plans to donate the rest to local relief efforts in the future.

