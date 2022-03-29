UVA researchers looking to battle blood loss

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia School of Medicine is researching a natural way to battle blood loss.

Doctor Stephen Abbott is leading a study that looks at how the brain controls blood pressure during a medical emergency. His research suggests a cluster of cells in the brain stem control that response.

“By understanding how the brain is involved in the physiological response - the body’s response to blood loss - then maybe we can find new ways of treating blood loss, you know, whether it’s in the hospital or in the field,” the doctor said.

Dr. Abbott says the next step is understanding how nerve cells in the brain are being controlled.

