UVA doctor discusses preparing for the next pandemic

(FILE)
(FILE)(WILX)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Professor Emeritus Doctor Judith White held a talk at the Center at Belvedere to discuss the possibility of the next pandemic.

Dr. White emphasized the importance of being prepared during the event Monday, March 28, and how the coronavirus pandemic has shaped the scientific community.

“A lot of the focus has been previously on coming up with treatments that are like one virus at a time, one specific virus at a time. But I think there’s been an awakening that we better not do this again, these sort of cycles of panic and neglect. And also that we need to be looking for broader coverage against multiple members of a virus family,” Dr. White said.

The UVA White Lab has been studying viruses for more than three decades and is now looking at how to accelerate drug cocktails for future pandemics.

“I’m not an alarmist, but I think people should just be vigilant, and especially I think the scientific community has had yet another wake up call. Unfortunately, I mean, we say we’ve been through these cycles before of hysteria and then neglect,” White said.

A piece of advice she gave is to check the case count and level of transmission in your area while deciding on what precautions to take.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

