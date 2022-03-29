Tuesday Forecast: Near record cold start, then Chilly and sunny

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A hard freeze this morning with lows in the low 20s. We begin a quick warmup after sunrise.

Tuesday: VERY COLD START near the record low of 22 set in 1923. Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 20s, teens in rural spots, highs in low 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Warmer. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT: The Storm Prediction Center has outlined Central Virginia as an area where severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening. We’re monitoring the threat closely. As of now we have not issued a First Alert Weather Day But we will be monitoring this closely.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warmer with scattered showers and storms, mainly late in the day. A low end severe chance toward evening. Windy. Southerly winds at 15-25mph. Could gust to 35. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Friday: Mostly Cloudy start, then turning mostly sunny Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. A stray shower possible in the morning. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

