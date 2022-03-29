On This Day: ‘His Accidency’ the 10th President of the United States is born

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history, March 29, 1790, the 10th President of the United States, John Tyler was born in Charles City County, Virginia. He was the first Vice-President to succeed to the presidency after the death of the sitting President – something that had never happened before.

As Tyler navigated his way through the rest of the presidential term, he had few friends in Congress to help get things done.

Dubbed ‘His Accidency’, learn all about John Tyler’s life from editor and historian at the Library of Virginia, John Deal in Episode 4 of Season 6 of the How We Got Here Podcast:

