Registration 70% full for Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you are thinking about running the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K next month, you may want to sign up sooner rather than later.

The race is now 70 percent full as Sports Backers capped this year’s race at 20,000 people.

The 2022 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k will take place in its traditional one-day, in-person format on April 23, 2022. The 10k Mini Kids Run will also take place on April 23. The Mini Kids Run is a one-mile run for kids ages 4-12.

“We are very excited about Sports Backers’ plans to return to the traditional in-person event for 2022. The enthusiasm for the in-person experience is evident from the many participants who look forward to the energy, interaction, and camaraderie that the 10k provides,” Bobby Ukrop, CEO of Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, said. “We can’t wait to see everyone on April 23 for the 23rd running of the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger!”

It’s $55 right now to register, but the price increases on April 1.

For more information and to register, click here.

