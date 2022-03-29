Police: Man found shot to death on Titus Road

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Tuesday morning.

At 6:38 a.m., officers responded to the 4900 block of Titus Road for the report of a person down. Once on scene, they found a man dead in the roadway with a gunshot wound.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

