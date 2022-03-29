Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police identify man killed after being hit by two vehicles on Hull Street

A police car in Richmond, Va.
A police car in Richmond, Va.(Ned Oliver, Virginia Mercury)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Crash Team continues to investigate a fatal crash in which a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Friday night.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Hull Street on March 25 around 9:12 p.m for the report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian.

When they arrived, Talmadge Simms Bey, 64, was found unresponsive in the middle of the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined Bey was walking on the double yellow lines before going onto the westbound lane when a car driving in the same lane ultimately hit him.

Another car traveling eastbound also hit Bey while he was down.

The first car’s driver stayed on the scene while the second driver left.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with any information should contact RPD Crash Team investigator Drago at 804-646-1369 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
Person in parking lot injured after shootout at Henrico shopping center
Police were called to the crash around 4:43 p.m. in the 700 block of Hospital Street.
Police identify woman killed in 2-vehicle crash
File Photo (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Richmond man hospitalized after bitten by venomous pet snake
African Pit Viper. (Source: National Zoo)
Antivenom vials delivered to VCU Medical Center after man is bitten by African Pit Viper
A man has to get two doses of anti-venom in order to save his life. After he was bitten by his...
News to Know for March 28: Richmond man bit by pet snake; Richmond native in Final Four; Hanover Orchard concerns

Latest News

Tracy Lynn Epps
Police continue search for missing wife of man shot, killed by police
Fire truck lights.
Chemical released from tank at Hopewell facility
Crews were called to the 9100 block of Polo Pony Court for a two-story house fire.
Crews rescue cat from Mechanicsville house blaze
VEA Rally in Richmond, VA.
Virginia Education Association blasts divisive concepts removal from schools