Police identify man killed after being hit by two vehicles on Hull Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Crash Team continues to investigate a fatal crash in which a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Friday night.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Hull Street on March 25 around 9:12 p.m for the report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian.

When they arrived, Talmadge Simms Bey, 64, was found unresponsive in the middle of the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined Bey was walking on the double yellow lines before going onto the westbound lane when a car driving in the same lane ultimately hit him.

Another car traveling eastbound also hit Bey while he was down.

The first car’s driver stayed on the scene while the second driver left.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with any information should contact RPD Crash Team investigator Drago at 804-646-1369 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.