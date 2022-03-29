News to Know for March 29: Fate of new George Wythe in limbo; Virginia Vietnam Veterans Day; Young Economics Program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After hours of debate and public comment - the fate of a new Geroge Wythe High School is still in limbo this morning. Let’s get into this ongoing situation and our other top headlines!

New George Wythe Update

A city council vote to transfer millions in funding to the Richmond school board has failed. It’s a move that has left the public frustrated.

The council needed six yes votes in order to pass the budget transfer. Of the seven council members present, four voted yes, while three others abstained from voting.

The RPS board requested this funding months ago to help with the construction of a new George Wythe High School.

However, the city council tabled the vote in December, asking for more communication from the district and saying it had concerns about capacity limits for the new building.

Last week, the council agreed to hold a vote on funding after a heated back and forth during a joint meeting with the school board, with both parties debating on the capacity limits f the new school. Those capacity limits retook center stage during Monday’s council meeting.

“You have no idea what it’s like to show up meeting after meeting and listen to people justify a 20-year hold-up in school funding! You are the 21st year!” shouted one speaker. “The school board said we can’t trust the city with our schools, and you have proven them right every single day for four months!”

Richmond school board member Jonathan Young sent us a statement in response to the vote:

“It is surprising that the same city council unable to address waste in the city government... is so gladly willing to spend tens of millions of dollars unnecessarily on vacant seats in school buildings?”

The council has tabled further discussion on the funding - for sometime next month.

Involving The Community...

Richmond school board votes to hold community meeting for George Wythe High School

At this point, RPS is still moving forward with getting the community’s involvement in figuring out what’s next for Wythe.

As we prepare for building a new George Wythe HS, family and community engagement will be an essential part of the... Posted by Richmond Public Schools on Sunday, March 27, 2022

Last night was the first of about a dozen meetings to get input from the public on the project.

School leaders are looking for ideas on things like the design of the school as well as the purpose, including whether it will be themed as an arts or STEM school.

The next meeting is at 4:30 this afternoon at George Wythe.

Virginia Vietnam Veterans Day

The Virginia War Memorial Foundation has been gifted $5 million. (Source: Facebook/Virginia War Memorial)

Today, Virginia will honor those who served during the Vietnam War.

There’s a special ceremony happening at 11:00 a.m. at the War Memorial here in Richmond.

This comes after Governor Youngkin proclaimed that today is Virginia Vietnam Veterans Day.

All Vietnam vets are encouraged to attend, and the event is free and open to the public.

UofR Changing Building Names

The University of Richmond is removing the names from six buildings on campus. This comes after the school faced some criticism over its decision about a year ago to keep two building names with ties to slavery and segregation.

But after the backlash, the board of trustees created a commission to review the names of its campus buildings.

Now nearly a year later, the university confirms six buildings are being renamed.

Ryland Hall is now the humanities building. Jeter, Thomas, and Freeman halls are now residence hall numbers one, two, and three.

Brunet Hall is now the Refectory and Puryear Hall is now Fountain Hall.

For more information on the decision, click here.

Organization Aims To Stop Violence in Richmond

One Richmond group is trying to stop the killings in the city with a business approach.

The Young Economics Awareness Program aims to create hundreds of jobs in low-income areas as an alternative to violence.

Founder Illya Davis has spent the last decade gathering information from Richmond communities. He’s hoping to partner with those in the entertainment and sports industries to find funds for projects.

They include an insurance company, convenience store, tax preparation center, and more.

“To do a community-owned cooperative cell phone shop. In doing so it creates jobs immediately that they can walk to and number two the profits through cooperative economics goes back for the necessary programs, after school, homeless.”

The group is also working to feed families in Richmond’s public housing communities - serving 1,600 families to date.

For more information, click here.

Very Cold Morning

We are going to have a very cold start to the morning - near the record low of 22 set in 1923. However, we will feel a quick warmup after sunrise.

Today will be mostly sunny with lows in the mid-20s, teens in rural spots, and highs in the low 50s.

Final Thought

