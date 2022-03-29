Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen in Richmond shuts down until further notice

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A popular Richmond-family-run doughnut food truck announced it’s shutting down until further notice.

Good evening Folks, We regret to inform you that, due to some issues with current management we will not be making... Posted by Mrs Yoder's Kitchen on Friday, March 25, 2022

In a Facebook post, the Dinwiddie-based business went into detail about why they were shutting down its operations and what could happen in the future.

To our faithful customers, We appreciate you being here and your many kind words on our last post! Due to the... Posted by Mrs Yoder's Kitchen on Monday, March 28, 2022

“We regret to inform you that, due to some issues with current management we will not be making donuts until further notice! We are grateful for your past support and we hope we can resolve things and continue serving you in the future,” the owners said.

The Yoder family moved to Dinwiddie County in 2011 to start a new outreach of their parent church in Madison County. The donut business was started as a way of providing an income for themselves, and also providing work to the youth of the church.

Follow the Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen Facebook page for updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.