Man faces multiple charges after bomb-making materials, drugs found in Henrico home

Members of Henrico Police along with their federal partners are investigating a suspicious situation at a home on Durwood Crescent.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - A 52-year-old man faces multiple charges after bomb-making materials and drugs were found in a Henrico home.

The West Durwood Crest home discovery prompted nearby residents in the Westham neighborhood to evacuate and shelter in place.

Michael Hardy is being held in jail and faces 17 felony charges and six misdemeanor charges following a multi-day investigation.

  • Manufacture/possession of explosive device | Class 5 Felony - 9 total
  • Possession of Illegal Fireworks | Class 1 Misdemeanor - 6 total
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substance - Meth | Felony - 1 total
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substance - Crack Cocaine | Felony - 1 total
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substance - Xanax | Felony - 1 total
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substance- Fentanyl | Felony - 1 total
  • Manufacture Controlled Substance - Crack Cocaine | Felony - 1 total
  • Setting Spring Gun or other Deadly Weapon Class 6 | Felony - 1 total
  • Maintaining a Fortified Drug House Class 5 | Felony - 1 total
  • Possession of firearms while illegally manufacturing or distributing a Schedule I or II controlled substance Class 6 | Felony - 1 total

Police said over 100 pieces of evidence were collected, with much of the evidence being drugs, firearms, and bomb-making materials. These are the items that first alarmed law enforcement when they went into the home to execute a search warrant.

Police said that records show that there have been 47 calls for service at the home over the past five years, 20 of which resulted in reports being made.

Henrico Police said the investigation into the Durwood Crescent home stemmed from a call for an alleged domestic assault complaint on Southmill Drive.

Henrico Police arrested 21-year-old Sydney Crowe on outstanding warrants. Upon further investigations into this incident, Henrico Police also arrested Hardy, who also faces charges of alleged strangulation and assault.

