Lottery winner throws ticket away before realizing she won

A woman had to go fishing through the trash when she threw away her lottery ticket before...
A woman had to go fishing through the trash when she threw away her lottery ticket before realizing she had won.(Virginia Lottery)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BUCKINGHAM Co., Va. (WWBT) - A woman had to go fishing through the trash when she threw away her lottery ticket before realizing she had won.

A Buckingham County woman won the lottery’s Cash 5, but she had a brief moment of panic when she realized she had thrown the ticket away.

So, Mary Elliot went digging through the trash, and amazingly, she found it. But then there was a new problem.

The ticket had coffee stains on it, and the barcode wouldn’t scan when she tried to confirm her win.

Luckily, she resolved the issues with the Virginia Lottery to claim her $110,000 prize.

