Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony held at Virginia War Memorial
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia honored those who served during the Vietnam War on Tuesday.
The special ceremony was held at 11:00 a.m. at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.
This followed Governor Glenn Youngkin proclaiming March 29 as Virginia Vietnam Veterans Day.
All Vietnam veterans were encouraged to attend; it was free and open to the public.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.