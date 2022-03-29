Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony held at Virginia War Memorial

The Virginia War Memorial
The Virginia War Memorial
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia honored those who served during the Vietnam War on Tuesday.

The special ceremony was held at 11:00 a.m. at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.

This followed Governor Glenn Youngkin proclaiming March 29 as Virginia Vietnam Veterans Day.

All Vietnam veterans were encouraged to attend; it was free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
Person in parking lot injured after shootout at Henrico shopping center
Police were called to the crash around 4:43 p.m. in the 700 block of Hospital Street.
Police identify woman killed in 2-vehicle crash
File Photo (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Richmond man hospitalized after bitten by venomous pet snake
African Pit Viper. (Source: National Zoo)
Antivenom vials delivered to VCU Medical Center after man is bitten by African Pit Viper
A man has to get two doses of anti-venom in order to save his life. After he was bitten by his...
News to Know for March 28: Richmond man bit by pet snake; Richmond native in Final Four; Hanover Orchard concerns

Latest News

In a Facebook post, the Dinwiddie-based business went into detail about why they were shutting...
Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen in Richmond shuts down until further notice
Two Virginia sheriff’s departments are doing their part to help Ukraine by donating used gear...
Virginia sheriff’s departments donate bulletproof vests to Ukraine
Sign up for spring break camp in Petersburg
Sign up for spring break camp in Petersburg
A Hopewell woman gives a new meaning to the term “triple threat.”
Hopewell Parks & Rec employee inspires community youth