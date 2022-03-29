Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Investigation underway after missing elderly man found dead

73-year-old William Sylvester Hopewell was last seen on March 16 in Westmoreland County.
73-year-old William Sylvester Hopewell was last seen on March 16 in Westmoreland County.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLONIAL BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a missing elderly man last seen two weeks ago in northeastern Virginia was found dead.

73-year-old William Sylvester Hopewell of Colonial Beach was last seen on Wednesday, March 16, walking along Macedonia Road in Westmoreland County. His family last spoke to him over the phone on March 16 as well.

Since Hopewell’s disappearance, there have been multiple irregular credit/debit card transactions.

Virginia State Police conducted a ground search on and around his residence. His remains were taken to the medical examiner.

Anyone with information on Hopewell’s disappearance is encouraged to call 911 or call VSP at 804-609-5656 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
Person in parking lot injured after shootout at Henrico shopping center
Police were called to the crash around 4:43 p.m. in the 700 block of Hospital Street.
Police identify woman killed in 2-vehicle crash
File Photo (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Richmond man hospitalized after bitten by venomous pet snake
African Pit Viper. (Source: National Zoo)
Antivenom vials delivered to VCU Medical Center after man is bitten by African Pit Viper
A man has to get two doses of anti-venom in order to save his life. After he was bitten by his...
News to Know for March 28: Richmond man bit by pet snake; Richmond native in Final Four; Hanover Orchard concerns

Latest News

We're watching potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Watching a threat for strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday across central Virginia
Gov. Glenn Youngkin recognizes March 29 as Vietnam War Veterans Day across Virginia.
‘Their legacy will never be lost’: Vietnam War veterans honored at Virginia War Memorial
Some signs have already been covered up as of Tuesday.
University of Richmond removes six names from campus buildings
"It's all about giving back" Trufades partners with non-profit for community cuts
"It's all about giving back" Trufades partners with non-profit for community cuts