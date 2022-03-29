Healthcare Pros
Henrico Schools to host information session about its first fully virtual K-12 school

Parents will be able to learn more about how the Henrico Virtual Academy is structured, and the process to apply for the next school year.
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will hold an information session to discuss the district’s first fully virtual K-12 school.

Posted by Henrico County Public Schools on Monday, March 28, 2022

The meeting is from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

For more information, or to join the meeting, click here.

