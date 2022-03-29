Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Heat-mapping study found major temperature swings within Virginia localities

A first-of-its-kind study looked at disparities in temperature in communities across Virginia.
A first-of-its-kind study looked at disparities in temperature in communities across Virginia.(WAFB)
By Jackie Llanos Hernandez
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A report by a group that represents Virginia’s independent colleges and universities demonstrates how much hotter paved-over areas lacking green spaces can be than places with tree cover and other cooling features.

The heat-mapping effort, which the Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges called the largest study of its kind, aims to give local governments the data they need to “tackle heat-related issues” with policy, such as tree-planting campaigns, as communities plan for climate change, a news release says. The report showed differences in temperature as big as 10 degrees in different parts of the 10 Virginia cities participating in the study. Although the data confirmed a long-held understanding that wide streets and paved-over parking lots can increase the temperature of an area, Jeremy Hoffman, chief scientist at the Science Museum of Virginia, said the level of detail captured in the study helped illustrate the impact of climate change to a wider audience.

“Climate change is sometimes presented as a very far away phenomenon like it’s not happening here, and far away in time like it’s not happening right now,” Hoffman said.

Over 200 volunteers took 490,423 measurements in the summer of 2021 along designated routes at different times of the day to gather temperature variations in Abingdon, Arlington, Farmville, Harrisonburg, Lynchburg, Petersburg, Richmond, Salem, Virginia Beach, and Winchester. The number of volunteers participating in the data collection made what would have been a long and arduous process manageable, said Todd Lookingbill, the chair of the Department of Geography and the Environment at the University of Richmond.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >

.
.(Virginia Mercury)

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
Person in parking lot injured after shootout at Henrico shopping center
Police were called to the crash around 4:43 p.m. in the 700 block of Hospital Street.
Police identify woman killed in 2-vehicle crash
File Photo (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Richmond man hospitalized after bitten by venomous pet snake
African Pit Viper. (Source: National Zoo)
Antivenom vials delivered to VCU Medical Center after man is bitten by African Pit Viper
A man has to get two doses of anti-venom in order to save his life. After he was bitten by his...
News to Know for March 28: Richmond man bit by pet snake; Richmond native in Final Four; Hanover Orchard concerns

Latest News

In a Facebook post, the Dinwiddie-based business went into detail about why they were shutting...
Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen in Richmond shuts down until further notice
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
G3 program helping to increase community college enrollment
Pictured is a rendering of Bridgewater College’s Rebecca Quad which will be transformed into a...
Bridgewater College receives $1 million gift to create Rebecca Quad
The Virginia War Memorial
Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony held at Virginia War Memorial