Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

G3 program helping to increase community college enrollment

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former-Governor Ralph Northam’s G3 policy is making a difference for many.

The program brought $36 million to Virginia’s community colleges. It funds things like books and tuition for lower-income students, keeping them from debt and making higher education a possibility.

G3 was also designed to boost employment rates in five career areas: healthcare, information technology, early childhood education, manufacturing/skilled trades, and public safety.

“There are a lot of companies in these high-demand fields that desperately need trained and skilled workers. So G3 is helping our community colleges make those training programs more affordable and more accessible,” said Jeffrey Kraus, the assistant vice chancellor for strategic communications at the Virginia Community College System.

Kraus says enrollment rates in G3-eligible community colleges like Piedmont Virginia Community College have increased 9% in the last year.

“As students come out with those high-demand credentials, they’re obviously much more desirable to the companies looking to hire,” Kraus said.

Click here to see if you’re eligible.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
Person in parking lot injured after shootout at Henrico shopping center
Police were called to the crash around 4:43 p.m. in the 700 block of Hospital Street.
Police identify woman killed in 2-vehicle crash
File Photo (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Richmond man hospitalized after bitten by venomous pet snake
African Pit Viper. (Source: National Zoo)
Antivenom vials delivered to VCU Medical Center after man is bitten by African Pit Viper
A man has to get two doses of anti-venom in order to save his life. After he was bitten by his...
News to Know for March 28: Richmond man bit by pet snake; Richmond native in Final Four; Hanover Orchard concerns

Latest News

A first-of-its-kind study looked at disparities in temperature in communities across Virginia.
Heat-mapping study found major temperature swings within Virginia localities
In a Facebook post, the Dinwiddie-based business went into detail about why they were shutting...
Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen in Richmond shuts down until further notice
Pictured is a rendering of Bridgewater College’s Rebecca Quad which will be transformed into a...
Bridgewater College receives $1 million gift to create Rebecca Quad
The Virginia War Memorial
Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony held at Virginia War Memorial