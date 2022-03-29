G3 program helping to increase community college enrollment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former-Governor Ralph Northam’s G3 policy is making a difference for many.

The program brought $36 million to Virginia’s community colleges. It funds things like books and tuition for lower-income students, keeping them from debt and making higher education a possibility.

G3 was also designed to boost employment rates in five career areas: healthcare, information technology, early childhood education, manufacturing/skilled trades, and public safety.

“There are a lot of companies in these high-demand fields that desperately need trained and skilled workers. So G3 is helping our community colleges make those training programs more affordable and more accessible,” said Jeffrey Kraus, the assistant vice chancellor for strategic communications at the Virginia Community College System.

Kraus says enrollment rates in G3-eligible community colleges like Piedmont Virginia Community College have increased 9% in the last year.

“As students come out with those high-demand credentials, they’re obviously much more desirable to the companies looking to hire,” Kraus said.

Click here to see if you’re eligible.

