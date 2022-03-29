Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Watching a threat for strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday across central Virginia

It’s not a sure thing, but there is potential for strong thunderstorms across central Virginia on Thursday
We're watching potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday.
We're watching potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday.(WWBT)
By Nick Russo
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re watching the potential for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday across central Virginia. That’s why Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day.

Temperatures Thursday will likely climb into the mid 70s, and scattered storms may develop as a cold front approaches the region Thursday afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlooked central Virginia in a “slight” level 2 out of 5 risk area where there is potential for strong to severe storms on Thursday.

We're watching a threat for strong to severe storms Thursday, most likely during the afternoon...
We're watching a threat for strong to severe storms Thursday, most likely during the afternoon and evening.(WWBT)

At this point, it looks like gusty winds with any thunderstorms that develop is the primary threat. These storms could also have small hail and a brief tornado cannot be entirely ruled out.

Check back for updates online and on the NBC12 First Alert Weather app as we get closer to this severe weather threat.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
Person in parking lot injured after shootout at Henrico shopping center
Police were called to the crash around 4:43 p.m. in the 700 block of Hospital Street.
Police identify woman killed in 2-vehicle crash
File Photo (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Richmond man hospitalized after bitten by venomous pet snake
African Pit Viper. (Source: National Zoo)
Antivenom vials delivered to VCU Medical Center after man is bitten by African Pit Viper
A man has to get two doses of anti-venom in order to save his life. After he was bitten by his...
News to Know for March 28: Richmond man bit by pet snake; Richmond native in Final Four; Hanover Orchard concerns

Latest News

Forecast: Warming up starting on Wednesday
Forecast: Cold for late March with another damaging freeze again tonight
Gardening experts say it's best to hold off on planting sensitive flowers, like pansies, until...
Ensuring your new buds, blooms survive the cold snap
Temperatures will likely drop into the mid 20s Monday morning and potentially again Tuesday...
First Alert: Hard freeze expected again tonight