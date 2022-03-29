First Alert Weather Day: Watching a threat for strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday across central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re watching the potential for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday across central Virginia. That’s why Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day.

Temperatures Thursday will likely climb into the mid 70s, and scattered storms may develop as a cold front approaches the region Thursday afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlooked central Virginia in a “slight” level 2 out of 5 risk area where there is potential for strong to severe storms on Thursday.

We're watching a threat for strong to severe storms Thursday, most likely during the afternoon and evening. (WWBT)

At this point, it looks like gusty winds with any thunderstorms that develop is the primary threat. These storms could also have small hail and a brief tornado cannot be entirely ruled out.

