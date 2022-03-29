Crews rescue cat from Mechanicsville house blaze

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Fire-EMS crews battled a house fire in Mechanicsville on Tuesday.

Crews were called to the 9100 block of Polo Pony Court for a two-story house fire.

At the scene, firefighters found the house heavily involved in fire.

Crews were able to rescue a cat from the blaze.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

