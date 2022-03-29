Healthcare Pros
Chemical released from tank at Hopewell facility

Fire truck lights.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell officials said a chemical was released from a tank at AdvanSix.

According to a release, AdvanSix discovered Oleum, a chemical used to produce materials, was released from a tank at its Hopewell facility.

AdvanSix worked to stop the release and notified Hopewell police and fire departments, which responded to the scene.

Hopewell Fire Department stayed on-site to monitor the situation.

There were no injuries, and the incident did not disrupt operations.

At this time, AdvanSix does not believe there is any risk to the community.

