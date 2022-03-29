Chemical released from tank at Hopewell facility

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell officials said a chemical was released from a tank at AdvanSix.

According to a release, AdvanSix discovered Oleum, a chemical used to produce materials, was released from a tank at its Hopewell facility.

AdvanSix worked to stop the release and notified Hopewell police and fire departments, which responded to the scene.

Hopewell Fire Department stayed on-site to monitor the situation.

There were no injuries, and the incident did not disrupt operations.

At this time, AdvanSix does not believe there is any risk to the community.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.