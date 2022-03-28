Healthcare Pros
Young Economics Awareness Program aims to stop Richmond killings by creating jobs

Young Economics Awareness Program website(YEAP)
By Henry Graff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One Richmond group is trying to stop the killings in the city with a business approach. The Young Economics Awareness Program aims to stop the violence on our streets by creating jobs.

“I’m an individual that I did 14 years in federal prison. I came home under federal supervision, I studied pluming on the inside and I own the number one emergency plumbing company in Richmond,” said Illya Davis, Young Economics Awareness Program Founder.

And now, Davis is also the founder of The Young Economics Awareness Program, which is a group trying to create hundreds of jobs in low income areas by giving those who need it most an alternative option.

“We’re the only group of people that we don’t have a fish market. We don’t have a supermarket. We don’t have a bank. We don’t have anywhere I can go and buy a steak because we’ve become a people who are consumers and employees,” said Davis.

Davis has spent the last decade gathering information from Richmond communities and honing in on his concept.

He’s hoping to partner with those in the entertainment and sports industry to find funds for projects like an insurance company, convenience store, tax preparation center and more.

“To do a community owned cooperative cell phone shop. In doing so it creates jobs immediately that they can walk to and number two the profits through cooperative economics goes back for the necessary programs, after school, homeless,” said Davis.

The group is also working to feed families in Richmond’s public housing communities, serving 1,600 families to date.

You can find more information on the organization at: https://www.youngeconomicsawarenessprogram.com/

