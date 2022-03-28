Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

What to know if you are starting to look for student loans

By Rachel DePompa
Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As a parent, you want to get the big picture of what college will cost as soon as possible. This means logging on to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA with your child.

It’s a must for families who will need help paying for college.

Cherry Dale a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union says just the act of filling it out makes students eligible for grants and scholarships as well as federal student loans. She says the website is very helpful and can answer many of your questions.

“You are really going to need your tax documents as a parent. So that’s something that you want to gather before you even start the FAFSA process,” said Dale.

Dale says if you have an option to choose, it’s always smarter to with federal over private student loans. Federal student loans typically have a lower interest rate and more flexible repayment options.

Private loans often come with higher rates and require a co-signer which puts an additional person on the hook likely a parent.

If you want to help your child pay for college, Dale says you might consider a Parent PLUS loans.

One of the biggest differences between it and other student loans is it requires a credit check. But to be eligible, your child needs to complete the FAFSA.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

File Photo (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Richmond man hospitalized after bitten by venomous pet snake
A Chesterfield is going to Hollywood after securing a Golden Ticket on American Idol.
Chesterfield teen secures Golden Ticket on American Idol
Crowd gathered on North 25th St. for the Church Hill Irish Festival.
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations return to Richmond after two year hiatus
A police car in Richmond, Va.
Man dies after hit by two vehicles on Hull Street
Eddie Crawford, 41, was arrested on Saturday, March 26.
Orange County man arrested on multiple sex crime charges

Latest News

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.59 per gallon Monday
Richmond gas prices rise 6.1 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy
What to know if you are starting to look for student loans
What to know if you are starting to look for student loans
The meeting is set to begin at 6:00 p.m. at Lucille Brown Middle School.
City Council to vote on funding for George Wythe Monday night
A man has to get two doses of anti-venom in order to save his life. After he was bitten by his...
News to Know for March 28: Richmond man bit by pet snake; Richmond native in Final Four; Hanover Orchard concerns