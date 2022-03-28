VSP looking to public to help find missing elderly man

COLONIAL BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are looking for a missing elderly man last seen two weeks ago in northeastern Virginia.

73-year-old William Sylvester Hopewell of Colonial Beach, Va was last seen on Wednesday, March 16 walking along Macedonia Road in Westmoreland County. His family last spoke to him over the phone on March 16 as well.

Since Hopewell’s disappearance, there have been multiple irregular credit/debit card transactions.

Anyone with information on Hopewell’s disappearance is encouraged to call 911 or call VSP at 804-609-5656 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

