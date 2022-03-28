Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

VSP looking to public to help find missing elderly man

73-year-old William Sylvester Hopewell was last seen on March 16 in Westmoreland County.
73-year-old William Sylvester Hopewell was last seen on March 16 in Westmoreland County.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLONIAL BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are looking for a missing elderly man last seen two weeks ago in northeastern Virginia.

73-year-old William Sylvester Hopewell of Colonial Beach, Va was last seen on Wednesday, March 16 walking along Macedonia Road in Westmoreland County. His family last spoke to him over the phone on March 16 as well.

Since Hopewell’s disappearance, there have been multiple irregular credit/debit card transactions.

Anyone with information on Hopewell’s disappearance is encouraged to call 911 or call VSP at 804-609-5656 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A Chesterfield is going to Hollywood after securing a Golden Ticket on American Idol.
Chesterfield teen secures Golden Ticket on American Idol
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police identify man shot in parking lot of Henrico apartment complex
A police car in Richmond, Va.
Man dies after hit by two vehicles on Hull Street
Police are investigating.
Police identify 18-year-old found shot in woods
The Humanitarian Ambassadors of America, Faith and Family, as well as Mount Gilead Church and...
Family of 14 displaced from house fire gifted with temporary housing

Latest News

The funding will help continue the progress of the Fall Line trail, a 43-mile paved, multi-use...
Kaine, Warner secure $2 million for Fall Line trail
Gill Lice
Parasites found in gills of trout in Southwestern Va
North Carolina's Armando Bacot, right, collides with St. Peter's KC Ndefo during the first half...
Richmond native leads UNC to Final Four
Eda "Edie" Hofstead Cabaniss in Amuse Resturant at the VMFA.
VMFA receives funding for upcoming expansion and museum restaurant