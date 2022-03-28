Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Virginia braces against avian flu after virus detected in Fauquier flock

Chickens at a high-density farm.
Chickens at a high-density farm.(MGN / Credit: Lance Cheung / USDA / Cutout Credit: woodleywonderworks / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By SARAH VOGELSONG | Virginia Mercury
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Virginia farmers and agriculture officials are bracing themselves after a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza known as the Eurasian H5 type was detected in a flock of chickens and turkeys in Fauquier County this February.

“We’re very worried,” said Hobey Bauhan, president of state industry group the Virginia Poultry Federation. An outbreak “would be devastating economically,” he added.

Virginia’s last major outbreak of the virus in 2002 affected 197 farms in the Shenandoah Valley and resulted in the culling of more than 4.7 million turkeys and chickens. In 2007, officials detected avian influenza in a single turkey flock in Mt. Jackson, but no other cases were reported.

“In 2002, it got out of hand and spread a lot before people really knew how bad it was,” State Veterinarian Charles Broaddus told the Virginia Board of Agriculture and Consumer Services Thursday. “But now we have a plan, and the plan we hope will be able to contain it to a smaller area before it’s spread that far.”

Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Joseph Guthrie said an emergency order has been drafted and sent to Gov. Glenn Youngkin in the event that cases increase.

“Thankfully we have not had to use that yet, but we are prepared,” he said.

Avian influenza is typically spread by the feces of wild waterfowl who act as carriers. The virus can survive more than 35 days in manure, soil and water and several months in colder conditions.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM>

.
.(Virginia Mercury)

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Richmond man hospitalized after bitten by venomous pet snake
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
Person in parking lot injured after shootout at Henrico shopping center
A Chesterfield is going to Hollywood after securing a Golden Ticket on American Idol.
Chesterfield teen secures Golden Ticket on American Idol
North Carolina's Armando Bacot, right, collides with St. Peter's KC Ndefo during the first half...
Richmond native leads UNC to Final Four
Crowd gathered on North 25th St. for the Church Hill Irish Festival.
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations return to Richmond after two year hiatus

Latest News

Temperatures will likely drop into the mid 20s Monday morning and potentially again Tuesday...
First Alert: Hard freeze expected again tonight
James Madison’s Montpelier
Montpelier ends power-share with enslaved descendants group
Nurse Valarie Tyree gives a man a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during “Senior Weekend”...
As Congress debates COVID-19 funding, it’s Virginia’s uninsured who are most at risk
The third egg was laid shortly after 8 a.m. on March 27.
Richmond falcon lays third egg