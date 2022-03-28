Healthcare Pros
University of Richmond removes six names from campus buildings

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Richmond announced it would remove names from six campus buildings.

This comes after criticism that some of the people honored on the buildings were engaged in or promoted slavery or segregation.

The school created a Naming Principals Commission last year to help guide decisions about naming buildings, programs and other things.

The university confirms the names of Ryland Hall, Freeman HallJeter Hall, Thomas Hall, Brunet Hall and Puryear Hall will be removed.

“We recognize that not all members of our community will agree with these decisions. And we recognize that the University would not exist today without the efforts of some whose names we have removed. The Board’s decision to adopt the principles and remove building names, while ultimately unanimous, was extremely challenging. Members of the Board began this process with strongly held differences of opinion, and the subsequent discussions were candid, thoughtful, and constructive. In the end, the Board concluded that the decisions outlined above are the best course of action for the University,” a release said.

