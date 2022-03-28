Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Statewide unemployment rate down to 3.2% in February

File Photo
File Photo(WHSV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.2% in February while the total nonfarm payroll employment increased by over 21,300 jobs.

The Commonwealth’s current unemployment rate is 1.4 points below the rate from last year.

The labor force increased by 14,138 to 4,291,990 as the number of those unemployed decreased by 3,330 to 136,004. The number of employed residents rose by 17,468 to 4,155,986. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which fell from 4.0 to 3.8 percent.

Labor force participation increased slightly by 0.1 percentage points. The participation rate is measured by those 16 and older that are employed or actively looking for work.

“Given our current economy and business environment, now is a great time to forge a career and join the workforce in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Youngkin in a release“Although we see an uptick in the labor force participation, my administration is laser-focused on continually increasing our labor participation rate.”

Virginia is tied with Georgia as the fourth lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate among Southeast states and tied with Georgia for the sixth-lowest rate east of the Mississippi.

“The latest jobs figures indicate that Virginia is trending in the right direction,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “The increase in February payroll jobs is encouraging, as year-over-year job growth was spread across most industries.”

Yearly employment growth has been positive in the Commonwealth prior to the pandemic. In February 2022, Virginia’s over-the-year job gain of 2.9% was less than the 4.6% increase nationwide.

For more details, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A Chesterfield is going to Hollywood after securing a Golden Ticket on American Idol.
Chesterfield teen secures Golden Ticket on American Idol
File Photo (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Richmond man hospitalized after bitten by venomous pet snake
Crowd gathered on North 25th St. for the Church Hill Irish Festival.
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations return to Richmond after two year hiatus
A police car in Richmond, Va.
Man dies after hit by two vehicles on Hull Street
Eddie Crawford, 41, was arrested on Saturday, March 26.
Orange County man arrested on multiple sex crime charges

Latest News

Campbell says in a summer they can sell over 250,000 peaches.
Hanover orchard concerned for freezing overnight temperatures this week
Campbell says in a summer they can sell over 250,000 peaches.
Hanover fruit orchard concerned for potential freeze overnight
The funding will help continue the progress of the Fall Line trail, a 43-mile paved, multi-use...
Kaine, Warner secure $2 million for Fall Line trail
73-year-old William Sylvester Hopewell was last seen on March 16 in Westmoreland County.
VSP looking to public to help find missing elderly man