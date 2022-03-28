Statewide unemployment rate down to 3.2% in February

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.2% in February while the total nonfarm payroll employment increased by over 21,300 jobs.

The Commonwealth’s current unemployment rate is 1.4 points below the rate from last year.

The labor force increased by 14,138 to 4,291,990 as the number of those unemployed decreased by 3,330 to 136,004. The number of employed residents rose by 17,468 to 4,155,986. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which fell from 4.0 to 3.8 percent.

Labor force participation increased slightly by 0.1 percentage points. The participation rate is measured by those 16 and older that are employed or actively looking for work.

“Given our current economy and business environment, now is a great time to forge a career and join the workforce in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Youngkin in a release. “Although we see an uptick in the labor force participation, my administration is laser-focused on continually increasing our labor participation rate.”

Virginia is tied with Georgia as the fourth lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate among Southeast states and tied with Georgia for the sixth-lowest rate east of the Mississippi.

“The latest jobs figures indicate that Virginia is trending in the right direction,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “The increase in February payroll jobs is encouraging, as year-over-year job growth was spread across most industries.”

Yearly employment growth has been positive in the Commonwealth prior to the pandemic. In February 2022, Virginia’s over-the-year job gain of 2.9% was less than the 4.6% increase nationwide.

For more details, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website.

