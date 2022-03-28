Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Richmond native leads UNC to Final Four

North Carolina's Armando Bacot, right, collides with St. Peter's KC Ndefo during the first half...
North Carolina's Armando Bacot, right, collides with St. Peter's KC Ndefo during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (WWBT) - Armando Bacot, a standout basketball star from the heart of Richmond, heads to the Final Four with the University of North Carolina Tar Heels after a dominant victory in the Elite Eight.

On Sunday, UNC defeated St. Peter’s 69-49 in the East Region final, spoiling the Peacocks’ big Cinderella run.

Bacot, a 2019 Trinity Episcopal graduate, put up 20 points and 22 rebounds over 15-seed St. Peters, leading the Tar Heels to their record-breaking 21st Final Four.

Bacot and the rest of the team are set to tip off against Duke next Saturday, April 2 at 8:49 p.m. in New Orleans.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A Chesterfield is going to Hollywood after securing a Golden Ticket on American Idol.
Chesterfield teen secures Golden Ticket on American Idol
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police identify man shot in parking lot of Henrico apartment complex
A police car in Richmond, Va.
Man dies after hit by two vehicles on Hull Street
Police are investigating.
Police identify 18-year-old found shot in woods
The Humanitarian Ambassadors of America, Faith and Family, as well as Mount Gilead Church and...
Family of 14 displaced from house fire gifted with temporary housing

Latest News

UVA sophomore Chris Rodesch
No. 11 Virginia men’s tennis tops NC State 4-0; Improves to 7-0 in ACC
Richmond rallied late to get the result against FC Tucson.
Kickers to open 30th season on April 2
Virginia Union University
VUU guard selected to play in HBCU All-Star Game
Head Coach Tony Elliott
UVA Football starts spring season