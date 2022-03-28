Richmond native leads UNC to Final Four

PHILADELPHIA (WWBT) - Armando Bacot, a standout basketball star from the heart of Richmond, heads to the Final Four with the University of North Carolina Tar Heels after a dominant victory in the Elite Eight.

On Sunday, UNC defeated St. Peter’s 69-49 in the East Region final, spoiling the Peacocks’ big Cinderella run.

Bacot, a 2019 Trinity Episcopal graduate, put up 20 points and 22 rebounds over 15-seed St. Peters, leading the Tar Heels to their record-breaking 21st Final Four.

Bacot and the rest of the team are set to tip off against Duke next Saturday, April 2 at 8:49 p.m. in New Orleans.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.