Richmond falcon lays third egg

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia “Falcon Cam” falcon has laid its third egg of the season!

The third egg was laid shortly after 8 a.m. on March 27.

The Department of Wildlife Resources said it can be difficult to see all three eggs due to the lip of the nest box, but they are all there.

If another egg is to be laid, it would likely happen between Tuesday and Wednesday, so watchers should keep their eyes peeled.

“Peregrine falcon clutch size averages between three to four eggs, although five egg clutches also occur on a less frequent basis. Because this female has consistently spent each of her previous breeding seasons downtown, they know that all of her previous clutches to date have contained four eggs. Time will tell if this pattern will continue for a third year in a row, or if they will begin to see some variation in the number of eggs laid,” DWR said.

You can watch the falcon cam, here.

