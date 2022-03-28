Richmond City Council to consider two proposals connected to casino referendum

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Council plans to take up two proposals connected to the casino referendum Monday night.

The first is to lower the city’s real estate tax by two pennies - if the casino is approved this time around.

The second focuses on what would happen with the new revenue brought in by a casino on the city’s southside. Some council members are calling for one-third of the potential revenue to go directly to the Richmond School district.

A judge ruled that the casino project can go back on the ballot for Richmonders, this November - after voters shot it down during the last election.

However, state Senator Joe Morrisey says the judge will still have to consider conditions that could be included in the state budget. Those would potentially allow Petersburg to vote on the casino - stripping the vote away from Richmond.

State lawmakers are set to take up the budget when they return for a special session, next Monday.

