Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Richmond City Council to consider two proposals connected to casino referendum

State lawmakers are set to take up the budget when they return for a special session, next...
State lawmakers are set to take up the budget when they return for a special session, next Monday.(ONE Casino + Resort)
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Council plans to take up two proposals connected to the casino referendum Monday night.

The first is to lower the city’s real estate tax by two pennies - if the casino is approved this time around.

The second focuses on what would happen with the new revenue brought in by a casino on the city’s southside. Some council members are calling for one-third of the potential revenue to go directly to the Richmond School district.

A judge ruled that the casino project can go back on the ballot for Richmonders, this November - after voters shot it down during the last election.

However, state Senator Joe Morrisey says the judge will still have to consider conditions that could be included in the state budget. Those would potentially allow Petersburg to vote on the casino - stripping the vote away from Richmond.

State lawmakers are set to take up the budget when they return for a special session, next Monday.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

File Photo (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Richmond man hospitalized after bitten by venomous pet snake
A Chesterfield is going to Hollywood after securing a Golden Ticket on American Idol.
Chesterfield teen secures Golden Ticket on American Idol
North Carolina's Armando Bacot, right, collides with St. Peter's KC Ndefo during the first half...
Richmond native leads UNC to Final Four
Crowd gathered on North 25th St. for the Church Hill Irish Festival.
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations return to Richmond after two year hiatus
Eddie Crawford, 41, was arrested on Saturday, March 26.
Orange County man arrested on multiple sex crime charges

Latest News

On Monday, the 7-day testing positivity rate is 3.3%
Virginia’s COVID-19 hospitalizations reach below 300 as new cases slightly rise
Police say the theft occurred on Jan. 8, 2022
Police continue search for suspect involved in Gold’s Gym credit card theft, fraud
Scott Jones
Deputies: Man arrested after firing gun at neighbor multiple times
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Chris Rock isn’t pressing charges against Will Smith for the Oscars slap