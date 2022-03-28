Police seek to identify person accused of using stolen credit cards

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are trying to identify the person accused of using stolen credit cards.

Officials said the victim had their wallet stolen, and the credit cards were used to purchase over $1,400 in items.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

The below pictured person is involved in a larceny and fraud in Chesterfield. The victim in this had their wallet stolen and credit cards used to purchase over $1400 in items. If you have any information as to this persons identity contact @CCPDVa @LtDonStory @8NEWS @NBC12 @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/Icfg7Jl6tF — SGT Rollins (@SGTKRollins) March 28, 2022

