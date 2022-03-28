Police seek to identify person accused of using stolen credit cards
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are trying to identify the person accused of using stolen credit cards.
Officials said the victim had their wallet stolen, and the credit cards were used to purchase over $1,400 in items.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
