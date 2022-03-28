Healthcare Pros
Police identify woman killed in 2-vehicle crash

Police were called to the crash around 4:43 p.m. in the 700 block of Hospital Street.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified the woman killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday.

Investigators said a Chevrolet Malibu was heading east on Hospital Street when it hit the rear of a Buick Century.

The driver and passenger of the Buick stayed at the scene and gave statements to officers.

Sharleen Holmes, 67, was found unconscious from the crash. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator J. DeBoard at (804) 646-3462 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

