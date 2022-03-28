Police identify woman killed in 2-vehicle crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified the woman killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday.

Police were called to the crash around 4:43 p.m. in the 700 block of Hospital Street.

Investigators said a Chevrolet Malibu was heading east on Hospital Street when it hit the rear of a Buick Century.

The driver and passenger of the Buick stayed at the scene and gave statements to officers.

Sharleen Holmes, 67, was found unconscious from the crash. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator J. DeBoard at (804) 646-3462 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.