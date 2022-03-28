Healthcare Pros
Police continue search for suspect involved in Gold’s Gym credit card theft, fraud

Police say the theft occurred on Jan. 8, 2022
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police are continuing to search for a person they say was involved in a credit card fraud in January.

On Jan. 8, 2022, police say the victim arrived at Gold’s Gym in Colonial Heights around 2:30 p.m. While the victim was inside working out, an unknown person removed the victim’s purse from her car and used her credit card to make several larges purchases.

Police released photos of the suspect using the victim’s credit card inside a Jimmy Jazz located in Southpark Mall.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

