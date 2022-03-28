Police continue search for suspect involved in Gold’s Gym credit card theft, fraud

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police are continuing to search for a person they say was involved in a credit card fraud in January.

On Jan. 8, 2022, police say the victim arrived at Gold’s Gym in Colonial Heights around 2:30 p.m. While the victim was inside working out, an unknown person removed the victim’s purse from her car and used her credit card to make several larges purchases.

Police released photos of the suspect using the victim’s credit card inside a Jimmy Jazz located in Southpark Mall.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 (Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

