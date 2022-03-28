Person in parking lot injured after shootout at Henrico shopping center

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are currently investigating a shootout that happened at a shopping center in Henrico’s east end.

#HPDAutoTweet: Henrico Police responding to a report of a shooting near the area of 4500 Block S LABURNUM AVE. Updates provided as needed or when available. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) March 28, 2022

Police say before 11:50 a.m., they were called to the 4500 block of S. Laburnum Avenue where individuals were gathered around two vehicles, got into an argument and began shooting at each other in a parking lot outside of area businesses.

At this time, police believe no one was struck by gunfire. However, one person was hit by one of the suspect’s vehicles as they were fleeing the scene.

The victim of the hit-and-run was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.