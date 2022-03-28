Parasites found in gills of trout in Southwestern Va

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ fisheries biologists are looking to anglers to be on the lookout a potentially dangerous parasite in trout found in Southwestern Virginia.

Gill lice were found on rainbow trout on Blue Springs Creek, a tributary to Cripple Creek, located in Smyth and Wythe Counties.

Gill lice are tiny zooplankton that attach to a trout’s gills, mouth and fins. Minor infections can be tolerated but a large infection can affect a fish’s breathing.

The species of gill lice found in southwestern Virginia is likely Salmincola californiensis. This type of parasite specifically uses rainbow trout and similar species as its host, likely posing little threat to native brook trout populations.

As of now, DWR staff are determining whether gill lice infections are just in Blue Springs Creek and in other parts of Cripple Creek or if they have been introduced to other state waterways. If so, they will make a plan to limit the spread to uninfected waters and reduce the lice’s impacts in waters where they are found.

Trout infected with gill lice can still be safely eaten as long as they’re properly cooked. Anglers are encouraged to clean and dry off fishing equipment after use especially if they intend to travel to different waters.

For more information visit the department’s website and report any gill lice by emailing fisheries@dwr.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.