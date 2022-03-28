News to Know for March 28: Richmond man bit by pet snake; Richmond native in Final Four; Hanover Orchard concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Looks like it will feel like the middle of winter for the next few days, and we will expect a hard freeze this morning and tomorrow morning. Let’s dive into our forecast and our other top headlines!

Man Hospitalized After Pet Snake Bite

A man has to get two doses of anti-venom in order to save his life.

After he was bitten by his own pet “African Pit Viper.”

The man was rushed to VCU Medical Center overnight Sunday and was treated with a dose from the national zoo.

When that proved to not be enough, Virginia State Police helped transport a different dose from the Virginia Beach Aquarium.

Right now, there’s no word on how that man is doing.

Concern For The Hanover Orchards

Looks like the cold isn’t moving out just yet. Now farmers and gardeners are on high alert about a hard freeze.

It could decimate some fruit trees that have already started flowering.

Work was underway at Hanover Fruit Orchard on Sunday as owner Brian Campbell and his son were preparing for another big haul of peaches this summer.

Campbell says many of the trees have already started flowering thanks to warm temperatures over the last few weeks, but over the next couple of days he’ll be praying his crop makes it through this cold snap.

“I won’t be getting much sleep tonight,” Campbell said.

Campbell and his son will also be lighting bonfires around the orchard over the next few nights to generate as much heat around the trees as possible.

“That’s my job over the next couple of days is to save the crop,” Campbell said.

It’s not just orchards keeping an eye on a potential freeze, strawberry patches could also lose out if mother nature lets the temperature drop too low.

While we all cannot light bonfires or have a wind machine, Campbell recommends if you have a small tree or plant with fruit on it to bring it inside or cover it with a sheet.

VSP Looks For Missing Elderly Man

73-year-old William Sylvester Hopewell was last seen on March 26 in Westmoreland County. (Virginia State Police)

Virginia State Police are looking for a missing elderly man last seen two weeks ago in northeastern Virginia.

73-year-old William Sylvester Hopewell of Colonial Beach, Va was last seen on Wednesday, March 16 walking along Macedonia Road in Westmoreland County. His family last spoke to him over the phone on March 16 as well.

Since Hopewell’s disappearance, there have been multiple irregular credit/debit card transactions.

Anyone with information on Hopewell’s disappearance is encouraged to call 911 or call VSP at 804-609-5656.

Richmond Native Leads UNC To Final Four

North Carolina's Armando Bacot, right, collides with St. Peter's KC Ndefo during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke | AP)

Armando Bacot, a standout basketball star from the heart of Richmond, heads to the Final Four with the University of North Carolina Tar Heels after a dominant victory in the Elite Eight.

On Sunday, UNC defeated St. Peter’s 69-49 in the East Region final, spoiling the Peacocks’ big Cinderella run.

Bacot, a 2019 Trinity Episcopal graduate, put up 20 points and 22 rebounds over 15-seed St. Peters, leading the Tar Heels to their record-breaking 21st Final Four.

Bacot and the rest of the team are set to tip-off against Duke next Saturday, April 2 at 8:49 p.m. in New Orleans.

Deep Winter Chill!

Andrew Freiden says you’ll need the winter coat today, as we experience a hard freeze today and tomorrow.

Today will be a mostly sunny day with lows in the mid to upper 20s and a high around 60.

Final Thought

“Make each day your masterpiece.” — John Wooden

