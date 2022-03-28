Monday Forecast: Deep winter chill with a damaging freeze again tonight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Feeling like the middle of winter for the next few days with a hard freeze this morning and tomorrow morning.

FIRST ALERT: Hard freeze occurring now (Monday AM) and again tonight, with lows in the mid 20s. Likely will damage fruit trees that blossomed early.

Monday: Mostly sunny after a cold start. Winds out of the WNW at 15-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. lows in the mid to upper 20s, high around 50

Tuesday: VERY COLD START near the record low of 22 set in 1923. Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, teens in rural spots, highs around 50.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Warmer. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low to mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT: The Storm Prediction Center has outlined Central Virginia as an area where severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening. We’re monitoring the threat closely.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warmer with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Friday: Lingering showers possible in the early morning then turning mostly sunny and warm. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s. Showers possible late. Rain chance: 30%

