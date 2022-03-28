Lynchburg-area jail authority reacts after website homepage image criticized

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A look at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority’s website Monday morning showed a recently updated design.

The featured picture on the homepage, however, sparked controversy with a Lynchburg group. Bridges to Progress Legal Task Force said an image of people in tactical gear was sending the wrong message on inmate treatment.

“Our concern is that the imagery portrayed here represents a step backwards in how we look at our incarcerated individuals,” said Josh Quintero.

Quintero says the picture came off as threatening to those who are housed behind the walls of BRRJA facilities.

He says from an inmate’s perspective, it could come off as “a place where there’s heightened emotion, there’s heightened response, there may even be an aggressive-style response to me and how I’m looked at.”

After WDBJ7 inquired about the picture, the jail authority changed the homepage’s picture Monday afternoon.

They issued WDBJ7 the following statement: “On March 17, 2022 The Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority (BRRJA) released a redesigned website to allow the Authority to better connect with the various localities that we serve. The team dedicated to this project did an amazing job with showcasing the different capacities that encompass the day-to-day operations of a correctional facility, which includes the newly organized Corrections Emergency Response Team (CERT). The CERT Team consists of specially trained jail officers tasked with responding to disturbances or other situations that occur within the jails operated under the Authority. The homepage of the new website displayed these officers.

The primary mission of BRRJA is to support the criminal justice system by operating the jails in a manner that produces a safe and secure environment for the staff, inmates and public with the goal of returning to the community more productive citizens. BRRJA staff is committed to actively engaging in progressive criminal justice policies and practices, focusing on rehabilitative programs and re-entry efforts. The picture of the CERT Team displayed on the homepage of the new website has been replaced with an updated picture of staff portraying the various positions that are employed at BRRJA. We hope this better reflects the mission of BRRJA and the commitment to our vision.”

Bridges to Progress Legal Task Force responded to the change with a statement, saying, “The Bridges to Progress Legal Task Force thanks the BRRJA for mitigating the issue set off by their initial choice of images on their website home page and replacing it with less violent imagery.

We hope that BRRJA continues to strive for restorative and humane practices in all their facilities and transparency in their operations.

It is our hope that we can work together as a community to rebuild lives in Lynchburg and the region that have been wrecked by poverty, racism and mass incarceration.”

