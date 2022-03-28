Healthcare Pros
Khaleesi Cuthriell case heard in front of grand jury

Royer cared for Khaleesi Cuthriell before the three-year-old disappeared.
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The woman connected with the disappearance of a three-year-old out of Augusta County had her case heard by a grand jury Monday, March 28.

Candi Royer’s case was heard by a grand jury to decide whether or not the woman should be indicted on felony child abuse. In the end, they decided to indict.

Royer cared for Khaleesi Cuthriell before the three-year-old disappeared. Cuthriell was last seen by her family in early 2020 but wasn’t reported missing until September. Royer and her boyfriend, Travis Brown, were arrested in Pennsylvania in late September, just after the child had been declared dead.

Khaleesi’s body hasn’t been found.

According to court records, Royer’s next court date will be May 17 at 3:30 p.m.

