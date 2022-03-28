Kaine, Warner secure $2 million for Fall Line trail

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner have secured $2 million in federal funding to go towards the Fall Line trail to connect seven localities in central Virginia.

Thanks to funds provided through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022, progress will continue on the 43-mile paved, multi-use regional trail spine. 16 miles of paved walking, running and biking trail are currently in some stages of progress.

The Fall Line trail will connect Ashland, Hanover, Henrico, Richmond, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights and Petersburg.

The Fall Line trail will connect at least seven different central Virginia localities upon completion. (Fall Line trail)

“The bipartisan spending package passed earlier this month is delivering wins across Virginia. I’m glad to see $2,000,000 headed to Petersburg to fund the southernmost portion of the Fall Line trail,” said Sen. Warner. “The Fall Line trail highlights Virginia’s natural beauty and once finished will connect the Greater Richmond Region.”

Along with federal support, the General Assembly is currently in the process of finalizing a budget to include potentially the largest state investment in trails with the support of Virginia’s Congressional delegation including Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Rep. Donald McEachin.

“Central Virginia has so much to offer with our rivers and trails. Not only do trails connect our communities; they’re wonderful for exercise and boost our overall quality of life by getting us out into nature,” said Sen. Kaine. “Last spring, I walked part of the Fall Line trail with a group of community members who have been advocating for it, and it’s clear this is going to be a wonderful addition to our communities. I’m glad to have helped secure a federal investment to make it happen.”

Negotiations are still in process but members of the House and Senate were able to find funding between $57 and $90 million. The House’s proposal would dedicate $14.9 million directly to the Fall Line, among other dedicated trail lines and the Senate would establish an Office of Trails to disperse trail funding.

“We are incredibly grateful for this funding support secured by Sen. Warner and Sen. Kaine,” said Louise Lockett Gordon, Director of Bike Walk RVA for Sports Backers. “The Fall Line will transform our regional active transportation network and will be a legacy of collaboration between federal, state, regional, and local leadership.”

The Fall Line trail came together as an opportunity to connect the dots of active transportation networks in the greater Richmond region. Several sections of the trail already existed or were planned in localities’ plans. The Fall Line will link rural, suburban and urban areas as well as a multitude of places of interest and use. A few of the connections along the trail will include:

24 public schools

4 colleges/universities (Randolph-Macon College, Virginia Union University, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia State University)

2 community colleges (Brightpoint Community College, Reynolds Community College)

2 major regional trails (Virginia Capital Trail, Appomattox River Trail)

3 river crossings (Chickahominy, James, Appomattox)

Transit connections in Richmond and Chesterfield

Many parks including, Bryan Park, Battery Park, Abner Clay Park, James River Park System, Charlie Sydnor Playground, Falling Creek Trail, Bensley Park, Goyne Park and Ettrick Park

To keep up with the progress of the trail, visit www.FallLIneVA.org.

