Hanover orchard concerned for freezing overnight temperatures this week

By John Hood
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Farmers around central Virginia are keeping a close eye on low overnight temperatures including a hard freeze that could decimate fruit trees that have already started blooming.

Work was underway at Hanover Fruit Orchard on Sunday as owner Brian Campbell and his son were preparing for another big haul of peaches this summer.

Campbell says many of the trees have already started flowering thanks to warm temperatures over the last few weeks, but over the next couple of days he’ll be praying his crop makes it through this cold snap.

“I won’t be getting much sleep tonight,” Campbell said.

Campbell said he’s no stranger to the wild weather the Commonwealth has to offer.

He says ever since his dad started their family orchard 11 years ago there’s been a few times where below-freezing temperatures make it’s way back after St. Patrick’s Day.

“Generally we don’t have to worry about the cold as much as we’re going to have this weekend or the next couple of nights,” Campbell said. “So that’s the added danger with the crop. It’s going to be well below our critical temperatures.”

The Hanover peach grower says when a flower is already bloomed, 10% of his crop could be lost if temperatures hit 27 degrees and it could be a nearly complete loss if the temperature drops to 24 degrees.

Over the next few nights, Campbell will be turning on a wind machine that pushes warm air from higher up in the atmosphere throughout the orchard. Bringing the temperature up a few degrees, hopefully making a crop-saving difference.

“We’ve had crops where from this point down on the tree we’ve lost everything, from here up we’ve had no loss,” Campbell said. “Just that much variation in temperature can make a big difference.”

Campbell and his son will also be lighting bonfires around the orchard over the next few nights to generate as much heat around the trees as possible.

“That’s my job over the next couple of days is to save the crop,” Campbell said.

It’s not just orchards keeping an eye on a potential freeze, strawberry patches could also lose out if mother nature lets the temperature drop too low.

While we all cannot light bonfires or have a wind machine, Campbell recommends if you have a small tree or plant with fruit on it to bring it inside or cover it with a sheet.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

