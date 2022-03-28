Fox Elementary’s possible move to Clark Springs could be pushed back to late April

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Students and teachers with Fox Elementary could be staying at their temporary school slightly longer after the school division was notified about mold and asbestos inside Clark Springs Elementary.

School officials say the extra work needed to remove the mold could push the ready date for Clark Springs back to late April, but without any after-school child care, some Fox families are hoping the work can still be completed by April 19.

“We’re now bus riders, so that has been fun to catch the bus in the Fan and go to First Baptist,” Katie Ricard, a Fox parent, said.

Ricard says last week was an exciting time for her two students after finally being back in class with their teachers.

As president of the Fox Elementary PTA, Ricard says parents are grateful for the space offered at First Baptist, but one issue they’re running into at their temporary school is after-school child care.

“So, First Baptist, we need to leave the building because they have afternoon and evening programming, and so there’s been no aftercare offered,” Ricard said. “But when we went to Clark Springs, the promise was that aftercare would return, and so a lot of parents are just concerned about how to manage their kids after 2:45 while still working.”

That promise could be pushed back after parents were notified last week about the extra work needed at Clark Springs.

“Superintendent Kamras had let us know that when they were doing some testing of the school, they did find kind of more mold and asbestos than they were planning on, so that’s going to push the timeline back,” Ricard said.

The school division says the mold is concentrated in rooms where the roof has a history of leaking.

Sarah Abubaker, a spokesperson for Richmond Public Schools, said an asbestos contractor told Richmond Schools nothing had to be done with the asbestos as long as it was left alone.

“The roof repairs are being completed tomorrow, and mold remediation will begin on Thursday,” Abubaker said.

Abubaker says the school division is still aiming for the April 19 ready date.

Families will also still receive a survey early next month for feedback on if they would like to finish the school year at First Baptist or Clark Springs.

Abubaker says regardless of what location is chosen, the after-school program will be figured out for parents.

As many look forward to warmer weather, Ricard says the Strawberry Street Festival which normally happens at Fox will be happening at Clark Springs on May. 7.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

