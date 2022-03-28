Deputies: Man arrested after firing gun at neighbor multiple times

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies in Stafford County have arrested a man they say fired his gun multiple times at a neighbor Sunday morning.

At 8:40 a.m. 911 dispatchers received a call for shots fired on Aster Lane off Bells Hill Road.

Deputies say a resident walked outside his home and greeted his neighbor, Scott Jones, 52, asking if Jones was okay. Jones, unprovoked, responded “no,” and brandished a handgun, firing numerous times at the victim, as the victim walked back into his home.

Jones followed the victim into his home and continued to fire at him. The victim and his family were not injured, but his home sustained significant damages, according to deputies.

The victim then yelled for Jones to get out, and Jones left the home walking across the street to another neighbor’s house.

When Jones reached this neighbor’s house, he began to ring the doorbell, knock and kick on the door. When these neighbors realized Jones had a firearm, they reinforced their door and called 911.

Deputies say there is no known animosity between Jones and his neighbors.

As deputies arrived at the scene, they confronted Jones, who was still on his neighbor’s porch with the gun in his hand. When ordered to drop the gun, he complied. However, when he was ordered to surrender, Jones suddenly charged at deputies.

The deputies were able to use a taser and OC spray to get Jones into custody. He was checked for his injuries and cleared at the hospital.

Jones faces the following charges:

Attempted malicious wounding

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Burglary while armed with a deadly weapon

Shooting into an occupied dwelling

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

He was held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

