Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Deputies: Man arrested after firing gun at neighbor multiple times

Scott Jones
Scott Jones(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies in Stafford County have arrested a man they say fired his gun multiple times at a neighbor Sunday morning.

At 8:40 a.m. 911 dispatchers received a call for shots fired on Aster Lane off Bells Hill Road.

Deputies say a resident walked outside his home and greeted his neighbor, Scott Jones, 52, asking if Jones was okay. Jones, unprovoked, responded “no,” and brandished a handgun, firing numerous times at the victim, as the victim walked back into his home.

Jones followed the victim into his home and continued to fire at him. The victim and his family were not injured, but his home sustained significant damages, according to deputies.

The victim then yelled for Jones to get out, and Jones left the home walking across the street to another neighbor’s house.

When Jones reached this neighbor’s house, he began to ring the doorbell, knock and kick on the door. When these neighbors realized Jones had a firearm, they reinforced their door and called 911.

Deputies say there is no known animosity between Jones and his neighbors.

As deputies arrived at the scene, they confronted Jones, who was still on his neighbor’s porch with the gun in his hand. When ordered to drop the gun, he complied. However, when he was ordered to surrender, Jones suddenly charged at deputies.

The deputies were able to use a taser and OC spray to get Jones into custody. He was checked for his injuries and cleared at the hospital.

Jones faces the following charges:

  • Attempted malicious wounding
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
  • Burglary while armed with a deadly weapon
  • Shooting into an occupied dwelling
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

He was held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

File Photo (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Richmond man hospitalized after bitten by venomous pet snake
A Chesterfield is going to Hollywood after securing a Golden Ticket on American Idol.
Chesterfield teen secures Golden Ticket on American Idol
Crowd gathered on North 25th St. for the Church Hill Irish Festival.
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations return to Richmond after two year hiatus
North Carolina's Armando Bacot, right, collides with St. Peter's KC Ndefo during the first half...
Richmond native leads UNC to Final Four
A police car in Richmond, Va.
Man dies after hit by two vehicles on Hull Street

Latest News

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.59 per gallon Monday
Richmond gas prices rise 6.1 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy
Soon, over 44 million Americans will begin to restart payment of their outstanding federal...
What to know if you are starting to look for student loans
The meeting is set to begin at 6:00 p.m. at Lucille Brown Middle School.
City Council to vote on funding for George Wythe Monday night
A man has to get two doses of anti-venom in order to save his life. After he was bitten by his...
News to Know for March 28: Richmond man bit by pet snake; Richmond native in Final Four; Hanover Orchard concerns