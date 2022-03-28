City Council to vote on funding for George Wythe Monday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, Richmond City leaders are set to vote on giving more than $7 million to the school district.

The RPS board requested this funding months ago to help with the construction of a new George Wythe High School.

However, city council tabled the vote in December -asking for more communication from the district, and saying it had concerns about capacity limits for the new building.

The two sat down face to face last week.

After a heated back and forth, with capacity limits once again taking center stage council agreed to vote on that funding Monday. City Council is set to meet at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall to discuss its plans.

Meanwhile, RPS school leaders say they want the community’s involvement in figuring out what’s next for Wythe.

These community meetings will focus on the school’s design and overall objectives - plus whether it will be an art or stem-focused school.

Thirteen other meetings are planned leading up to April 15.

