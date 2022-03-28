Healthcare Pros
City Council to vote on funding for George Wythe after vote stalled last week

The meeting is set to begin at 6:00 p.m. at Lucille Brown Middle School.
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, Richmond City leaders are set to vote on giving more than $7 million to the school district.

The RPS board requested this funding months ago to help with the construction of a new George Wythe High School.

However, city council tabled the vote in December -asking for more communication from the district, and saying it had concerns about capacity limits for the new building.

The two sat down face to face last week.

After a heated back and forth, with capacity limits once again taking center stage council agreed to vote on that funding Monday. The meeting is set to begin at 6:00 p.m. at Lucille Brown Middle School.

Meanwhile, RPS school leaders say they want the community’s involvement in figuring out what’s next for Wythe.

As we prepare for building a new George Wythe HS, family and community engagement will be an essential part of the...

Posted by Richmond Public Schools on Sunday, March 27, 2022

These community meetings will focus on the school’s design and overall objectives - plus whether it will be art or stem-focused school.

Thirteen other meetings are planned leading up to April 15.

