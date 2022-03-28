Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Biden to announce proposed budget, tax hike on wealthy expected

President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C. The president is announcing his budget...
President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C. The president is announcing his budget proposal on Monday.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration is expected to unveil a new minimum income tax for the ultra wealthy on Monday.

According to the White House, the plan is part of President Joe Biden’s budget proposal for fiscal year 2023.

The billionaire minimum income tax would require households with more than $100 million to pay a rate of least 20% on their full income.

Supporters said it would make sure that wealthiest Americans no longer pay a tax rate lower than teachers and firefighters.

Sources said the additional revenue could help fund green energy programs and lower the cost of prescription drugs ahead of the midterm elections.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Richmond man hospitalized after bitten by venomous pet snake
A Chesterfield is going to Hollywood after securing a Golden Ticket on American Idol.
Chesterfield teen secures Golden Ticket on American Idol
Crowd gathered on North 25th St. for the Church Hill Irish Festival.
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations return to Richmond after two year hiatus
North Carolina's Armando Bacot, right, collides with St. Peter's KC Ndefo during the first half...
Richmond native leads UNC to Final Four
A police car in Richmond, Va.
Man dies after hit by two vehicles on Hull Street

Latest News

FILE - Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a special correspondent...
Jan. 6 panel may subpoena wife of Justice Clarence Thomas
Scott Jones
Deputies: Man arrested after firing gun at neighbor multiple times
A man holds fragments of a rocket launched by the Russian forces at night, a rocket crater...
Ukraine leader says he seeks peace ‘without delay’ in talks
Three people were injured after a car plowed into a Florida home.
3 injured after car plows into Florida home