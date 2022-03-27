VMFA receives funding for upcoming expansion and museum restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts has received a contribution from a long-time trustee and former board member to fund the museum’s upcoming expansion as well as the museum’s upper-level restaurant.

Eda “Edie” Hofstead Cabaniss currently serves as a Trustee for the museum and served on the VMFA Foundation Board from 1999-2012. She has contributed a large contribution that will go towards a new wing and second exhibition suite.

To honor her donation, the Amuse restaurant dining room and terrace will be named after her.

“Richmond has such a gem in the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts,” Cabaniss said. “With the upcoming expansion, the museum will be able to showcase more of its collections and grow an already exceptional exhibition program. I am delighted to play a part in its next transformation with this gift.”

While serving on the Foundation Board she helped launch the expansion of the museum’s exhibition program and sponsored several major exhibitions like Picasso: Masterpieces from the Musée National Picasso, Paris; Fabergé Revealed, Chihuly at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Forbidden City: Imperial Treasures from the Palace Museum, Beijing, Yves Saint Laurent: The Perfection of Styleand and most recently, Treasures of Ancient Egypt: Sunken Cities.

“We are extremely grateful to have Edie as a significant donor and supporter of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts,” said VMFA Director and CEO Alex Nyerges. “Through her generosity and contributions to exhibitions, Amuse, the Fabergé Galleries and our upcoming expansion, she has helped to make the museum a wonderful experience for all of its visitors.”

To learn more about the VMFA and all it has to offer, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.