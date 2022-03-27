Section of Charles City Road closed for drainage work

CHARLES CITY Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation will close a portion Charles City Road (Route 600) from Monday to Wednesday for drainage work in Charles City County.

The section to be closed will be between C.C. Road (Route 622) and Roxbury Road (Route 106) from March 28 to March 20.

Drivers can follow these detour routes during the closure:

· Eastbound Charles City Rd. (Rt. 600) – Take C.C. Rd. (Rt. 622) south to Roxbury Rd. (Rt. 106) east.

· Westbound Charles City Rd. (Rt. 600) – Take Roxbury Rd. (Rt. 106) west to C.C. Rd. (Rt. 622) north.

