Kick-off summer fun early with a River Trip on the James River

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Association (JRA) is bringing back their “Connect with the James River” program for those in the Greater Richmond Area to explore and learn about the beauty and fun that is the river.

The program is open to the public and offers guided river trips by kayak, canoe or pontoon boat trips. All while learning about the wildlife, history and natural resources of the river and its tributaries.

“This year, we are excited to expand our programming and provide new avenues to not only enjoy the James, but give back to it as well,” said Mike Lyden, JRA’s Operations Manager. “From guided trips focused on history and the environment, to trash clean ups along its banks, the James River truly has something to offer everyone! Join us for a Connect with the James trip to find your perfect way to connect with the river.”

Those who register can take a pontoon boat trip on the James while learning about the wildlife, history and resources the river has to offer. (James River Association)

This year, the program plans to add more options to spend time on or near the river like Spanish-speaking trips, accessible programing, biking, hiking and trash cleanups. They will also bring back kayak and canoe tours in Henrico County’s Four Mile Creek, sunset cruises near downtown Richmond, wildlife tours highlighting birding along the river and sturgeon sighting trips during James River Week in September.

JRA provides participants with canoes, kayaks, paddles, and personal flotation devices.

Preregistration is required for all programs and all COVID-19 safety guidelines will be enforced.

For more information and to book a trip visit the association’s website.

