Forecast: Cool & dry next few days

Temperatures and rain chances rise to end the workweek
By Sophia Armata
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Much cooler the next several days with the threat of a hard freeze Monday and Tuesday morning before sunrise.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly for late March. Winds out of the WNW at 20-25 mph. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

FIRST ALERT: Hard freeze likely Sunday night and Monday night, with lows in the mid to upper 20s, especially in rural spots. Could damage fruit trees that blossomed early.

Monday: Mostly sunny after a cold start. Winds out of the WNW at 15-20 mph. Lows in the mid to upper 20s, highs around 50.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Warmer. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.

FIRST ALERT: The Storm Prediction Center has outlined Central Virginia as an area where severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening. We’re monitoring the threat closely.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warmer with scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Friday: Lingering showers possible in the early morning then turning mostly sunny and warm. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s.

